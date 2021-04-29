nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,189. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

