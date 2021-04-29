nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.7-541.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.61 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

NYSE NVT opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

