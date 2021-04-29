NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,040.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5,040.00 and last traded at $5,040.00, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,005.63.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,741.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4,390.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

