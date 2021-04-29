NXM (NXM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,741.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $104.49 or 0.00197260 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $666.32 million and approximately $12,741.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

