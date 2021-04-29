Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $7,662,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $7,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $234,008,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

