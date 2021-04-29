Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCSL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,069 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

