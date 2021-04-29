OAX (OAX) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $775,387.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.