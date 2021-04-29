OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $20.90 million and $1.32 million worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.