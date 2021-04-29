Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.22. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 68,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.18 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

