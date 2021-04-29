Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 6.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 1,275,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 67,618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

