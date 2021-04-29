Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.29. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8,317 shares trading hands.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

