Oddz Market Capitalization Tops $28.78 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Oddz has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $1.85 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

