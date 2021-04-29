Oddz Price Tops $2.03 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

