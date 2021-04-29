ODUWA Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $3,910.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,632.09 or 1.00080134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00220514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

