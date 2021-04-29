OG Fan Token (OG) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00017561 BTC on exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.
About OG Fan Token
OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
