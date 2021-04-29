Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,144. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

