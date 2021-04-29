Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $6.01. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,079,997 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $367.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

