Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $316.00 at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $281.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average is $247.39. Okta has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Okta by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 71,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

