Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.34% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $95,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

