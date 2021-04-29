Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,243,000 after buying an additional 153,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.