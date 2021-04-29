Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 91,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Olin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

