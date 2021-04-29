Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

