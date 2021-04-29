Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.33

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and traded as low as $20.48. Olympus shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 35,429 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

