OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $7.29 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00013579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $242.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00348837 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

