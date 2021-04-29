Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-$1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. 509,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 165.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

