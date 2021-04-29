Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.96 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.86. The company had a trading volume of 509,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,272. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

