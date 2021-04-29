Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. 509,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

