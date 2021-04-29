Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 509,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.