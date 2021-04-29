Omnitude Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.29 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

