ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.85, but opened at $44.26. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON24 shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,012.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON24 stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

