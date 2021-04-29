Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the March 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 15,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,277. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

