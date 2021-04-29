One Day In July LLC Buys 3,172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

