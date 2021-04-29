One Day In July LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. 417,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

