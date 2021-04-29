OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $57.08

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.08, but opened at $55.42. OneMain shares last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 15,237 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,076,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

