OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
