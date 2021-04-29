OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

