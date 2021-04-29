OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 82,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

