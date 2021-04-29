OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.87

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.
In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
