OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.87

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

