OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONEW traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,133. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $750.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.63.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.