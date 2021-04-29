OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ONEW traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,133. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $750.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
