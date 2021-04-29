ONOToken (ONOT) Market Cap Tops $93.06 Million

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded up 255.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $93.06 million and approximately $52.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOT is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

