Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.30 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.760-0.850 EPS.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -345.11 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

