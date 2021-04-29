Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Ontrak has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTRK opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $583.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

