OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Down 0.4%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.42. 50,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 70,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.