Opacity Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $193,703.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

