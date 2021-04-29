Open Governance Token Trading Down 4% This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003434 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.