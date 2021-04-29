Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Opium has a total market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $80.31 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00012401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars.

