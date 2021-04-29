Opium Tops 1-Day Volume of $81.25 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and approximately $81.25 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00012346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

