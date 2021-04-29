OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 5,759,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,872. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

