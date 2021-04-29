Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $582.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

