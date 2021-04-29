Oppenheimer Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $183.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,665.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $183.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

