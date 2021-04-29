Oppenheimer Comments on Yalla Group Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yalla Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yalla Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

